Safe Haven Awareness 5K and Color Run

NEW CONCORD, Ohio – Muskingum University will be hosting an upcoming event that hopes to bring awareness to Ohio’s Safe Haven laws and how they can be improved locally.

Muskingum University Delta Gamma Theta Sorority Former Vice President Hannah Uppole-Ledford announced an upcoming 5K event that will provide an opportunity for several organizations to serve the community as well as offer the public a chance to have a fun colorful experience.

“So the Color Run is a fundraiser to help raise money for Safe Haven laws and we’re also preparing to get a baby box in Muskingum County. We’re working with a bunch of different other people to help raise money for that as well. And it’s also for community service for other Greek organizations,” Uppole-Ledford said.

The idea for the event was brought to the sorority by Eli Gleason, a local Boy Scout who is working toward achieving his Eagle ranking and sees the need for improving local alternatives. The Color Run will involve getting doused with different color sprays and powders to achieve an amusing, tie-dyed, look as well as opportunities to talk about safe havens and adoption.

“So the Safe Haven Laws are basically, you have 30 days to drop off your baby at a police station, a fire department or the hospital if you no longer think that you can afford to take care of your child or you just don’t think that you are equipped to take care of your child. And that’s going to be a safe place for your child,” Uppole-Ledford said.

Registration for the event will take place this Saturday at noon and the Color Run begins at 1 with proceeds going toward Open Arms Pregnancy Center.

For more information or to preregister you can visit muskingum.edu/event/color-run-5k.