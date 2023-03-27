RotaRama at Secrest Auditorium

ZANESVILLE, OH- A big event is coming to Secrest Auditorium just a month from now that will be sure to have you dancing in the aisles.

The Rotary Club of Zanesville is preparing for RotaRama. A concert and raffle fundraiser, where your ticket not only gets you into the show it also enters you into a raffle, where you can win cash prizes including a $10,000 grand prize. President of the Rotary Club of Zanesville Melinda Russell said that the money raised benefits the Rotary Club of Zanesville in their effort to support the community with service projects.

“RotaRama for us, for the Rotary Club of Zanesville, this is one of our biggest fundraisers now. Last years was the first that we started it and it was very successful, but these are the fundraisers that help us support the community that helps us do our service projects, gives us our funding for that.”

The show will feature Texas Hill, whose member Casey James many know from American Idol and Adam Wakefield from NBC’s The Voice. Russell also said that a local band will also entertain the crowd.

“Also want to mention that The River Rats will be playing so they’ll be playing down in the basement. We’ll also have two food vendors; we’ll have a barbeque and then one other to be determined and then the Jaycee’s will be here as well.”

The RotaRama show will take place at Secrest Auditorium on April 28th. The doors will open at 5:00 pm and the concert will start at 6:45 pm, tickets are $50. You can purchase them at Secrest Auditorium or online at dustyguitar.com.