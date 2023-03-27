Maple Avenue Road Repair

A section of southbound Maple Avenue traffic will redirected starting on Tuesday.

The closure will affect Maple from Kinzel Avenue to Winton Avenue. During the closure the roadway will undergo permanent repairs caused by a water main break in the 2400 block area of Maple Avenue. The city had to do a temporary cold patch in the area last winter because they couldn’t use hot mix for the repair because of the time of year.

“We have to go back into Maple Avenue on the southbound lanes roughly between where the Taco Bell is and Squiggly’s. We have to go into that area next week and basically tear it out and come back in with a good fill material and then concrete and asphalt,” said City of Zanesville Mayor Don Mason.

The plan is for the project to be done by Thursday, but it may take longer depending on the materials. Southbound motorists will be directed to the center lane. This project is very similar to another repair completed on Maple in the past.

“In 2020, there was a terrible patch going north near TJ’s just south of Van Horn, that we had to go in and tear all the asphalt out and bring back in better fill material and concrete and then we were able to get hot mix and we did a permanent repair to that line,” said Mayor Mason.

Mayor Mason wants to remind everyone that the city will be repairing 2,000 of water line this June or July on State Route 60 before the Ohio Department of Transportation does their paving project in August. If you have any additional questions about the current Maple Avenue Project you can call the City of Zanesville Water Division at (740) 455-0631.