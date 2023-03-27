Local Morning DJ to Hit the Highway

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The local radio scene is about to change as a popular classic hits announcer is crossing over to country music. Local Radio Announcer Rick Sabine took a moment to discuss the change and share what listeners can expect.

“Well, I’ll be the morning guy on Highway 103, looking forward to it,” Sabine said. “It’s a great station with lots of great music and I’d love to come in and keep that music going and maybe add a little humor, some giveaways, some fun things that people like to have on their commute to work in the morning.”

Sabine noted that music is what drew him to the business and says that the genre of music never meant that much to him. Over the past few years he’s recorded voice-in segments for shows and looks forward to announcing live on-the-air again, where he can interact with the audience.

“I hope it’s fun. I think it’ll be fun,” Sabine said. “People are listening to radio in short segments on their commute to their office, their place of employment. So we’ll do some of the traditional things like birthdays, we’ll do some bits to talk about, things that are going on. But the most important thing is we will localize. We’ll be telling people about what’s going on in Zanesville and Muskingum and surrounding counties. And we hope it’s fun and informative. So that’s what we plan to do every morning from 6-10.”

WHIZ General Manager Doug Pickrell said he is excited to add a local celebrity, who brings his personality, to the organization and thanked Marquee Broadcasting for providing the opportunity to add him.

Sabine’s show will begin Monday, April 3, on Highway 103.7 FM.