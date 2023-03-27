Updated on Monday March 27th, 2023, Morning:

Today: Morning Showers. Near Average. High 54°

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Mild. Low 33°

Tuesday: Overcast. Cooler. High 49°

DISCUSSION:

Showers will be with us for your morning and early afternoon. Skies will be cloudy throughout the day. We will be near average, with highs in the mid fifties.

Skies remain on the cloudy for your overnight. Mild conditions will be with us, as lows drop to the lower to mid thirties.

Another cloudy day will be with us for Tuesday. We will be cooler, as highs only reach to the upper forties to near fifty.

Clouds decrease for your Wednesday to partly cloudy. Few shower chances will be with us for the late afternoon and evening. Highs will be back into the lower fifties.

Skies will be mostly cloudy for your Thursday. Highs sit in the mid fifties.

Rain chances move in overnight and continue into Friday as a warm front moves through the region. A surge of warmth will be with us, as highs reach into the lower to mid sixties.

Rain continues into Saturday as well. Temperatures will reach into the lower to mid sixties before a cold front moves through in the morning. After that, temperatures plummet. Saturday night’s low will be in the lower thirties!

Skies will be mostly cloudy for Sunday. We will be cooler, but near average, as highs sit in the mid fifties.

Have a great Monday!

