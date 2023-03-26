The Annual Cub Scout 500

ZANESVILLE, OH – Little cars raced down a track at the Colony Square Mall in Zanesville.



The annual Pinewood Derby brought a lot of smiles as Cub Scouts raced the cars they designed themselves. Every year, the scouts carve, decorate, weigh, adjust, and race a Pinewood Derby car. This helps scouts learn character building while having a lot of fun.

“The thing that’s amazing, that I love about Scouting is that all the kids will come out and have fun. What they don’t realize is what they’re learning. They’re learning craftsmanship with the cars, sportsmanship with the racing, so many different things on different levels, yet they’re having fun doing it.” District Commissioner, Bob Sheridan said.



Over 60 scouts registered to race, along with kids who aren’t in scouts who wanted to participate. Hunter Burchett, a Pinewood Derby participant, explains how he designed his own car.

“I picked the design. It was like outer space, I put some meteors on it, I put some space stickers on it.” Hunter Burchett said.

For more information on the Boy Scouts of America, visit the link below.

About – Muskingum Valley Council