PHILO, OH – Today was the very first annual Sprint for Spring 5k race.



The Duncan Falls Farmers Market hosted the race to support local farmers and to help them build their infrastructure to provide better market products for the community. About 110 participants ran today to support our local farming families. Kaleb Wilkins, the Market Manager of the Dunkin Falls Farmers Market, explained why he believes it’s important to purchase from local farmers.

“When we essentially have fresh raw food, that we’re able to cook at home, that helps to not only make connections with each other, but it improves our health because we don’t support money going out of our community and we also get fresher products.” Kaleb Wilkins, Dunkin Falls Farmers Market Manager, stated.



Not only did the community come together for the race, but there were also vendors set up with a variety of products and a children’s 5K and Easter egg hunt.



“There’s a lot of things that make communities resilient. When we lose community, we lose each other’s abilities to support one another. It’s very hard to live in today’s word when it’s just one nuclear family trying to support themselves, but when you have different strengths and skills from each community member, and when people know each other, they’re able to be more resilient to change.” Wilkins said.



The Sprint for Spring 5K will be returning next year.