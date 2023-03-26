Updated on Sunday March 26th, 2023, Evening:

Tonight: Clouds increasing and becoming overcast. Low 43°

Monday: Scattered rain showers after the morning commute. Then becoming overcast with an isolated shower. High 51°

Monday Night: Overcast Skies. Low 34°

DISCUSSION:

Happy Sunday Everyone!

Today was downright gorgeous! We saw mostly clear skies throughout the day today and highs reached the low 60s. Tonight however we will see clouds begin to increase as our next low pressure system arrives by tomorrow morning. We will see overcast skies after midnight and see lows in the low 40s. We will see scattered rain showers arrive right after the morning commute tomorrow. Luckily the rain won’t be a washout and we will mostly dry out by noon. During the afternoon and evening, the skies will stay mostly overcast skies with some peaks of sunshine. Stray rain showers are also possible during the afternoon and evening but mostly all of us will stay dry. Tuesday we will see mostly cloudy conditions with a stray shower possible once again during the evening. Temperatures will reach the upper 40s so it will be brisk on Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday look great with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid 50s. Friday our next rainmaker moves in bringing in heavy rain and potential thunderstorms as we head towards Friday night and Saturday morning. Temperatures though will surge to the mid to upper 60s so it will be very warm for Friday and Saturday. Saturday however, the warmest temperatures look to stick around for the first half of the day before the cold front brings in gusty winds and plummets our temperatures. We can expect lows Saturday night in the low 30s under windy conditions. Sunday looks quiet to end the weekend with overcast skies and highs in the low 50s.

Have a great workweek!

Contact Me!

Twitter: @Johnny11_29

Facebook: Johnny Gormly

Email: gormlyjohnny@gmail.com