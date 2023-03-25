The Spring Farmers Market Is in Bloom at Weasel Boy Brewing

ZANESVILLE, OH – Farmers Markets are in season at Weasel Boy Brewing in Zanesville.



Starting March 25th, the Spring Farmers Market is in full bloom and was kicked off this morning with a variety of 17 vendors. The Spring Farmers Market will be held every Saturday from 11 to 1pm through the end of April.

“We have a few vendors that are providing spring greens, micro greens, we have a mushroom vendor, a meet vendor, and a couple of baked good vendors as well.” Zanesville Farmers Market Manager, Megan Jones stated.



Every Saturday the same variety of vendors will be available for the community. Purchasing from the Spring Farmers Market allows you to help support our local farmers and makers.



“So essentially every time you purchase from the farmers market, you’re investing back into the community. These are our neighbors, our friends, and so you are making an investment to their business versus corporations.” Jones said.

Zanesville Farmers Market