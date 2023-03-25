The Nelson T. Grant House Welcomes A Princess

Zanesville, OH-

The Nelson T. Grant House hosted Princess Sarah Culberson Friday afternoon.

The Princess, who was in Zanesville Thursday to discuss her story and book “A Princess Found,” decided to stay an extra day in town to spend some time with children from around the area. The whole event came to be because one of the board member’s daughters actually had a connection to the princess that The Nelson T. Grant Foundation Treasure, Patsy McDonald told us about.

“I said you know her? She goes, ‘I know her.’ I said, really, she goes, ‘if you do something for children because she loves kids, I think she’ll do it for you.’ I said, you want me to come up with an idea? She says ‘yeah.’ Okay, let’s do a princess party. And so she called Sarah, Sarah goes ‘oh my gosh, I will do this for you’ and so how awesome is that?”

The event featured food and drinks for all guests as well as some other surprises.

“Every child that comes here can pick out their own doll. They’ll get an African head band, some little jewelry, and some notes of affirmation and other people started donating other stuff, so they will get some other goodies in their bag and a book called “Hair Love,” and the older girls get a journal,” said McDonald.

Thanks to help from the Straker Foundation, Muskingum County System, and Zane College, everyone got to meet a real life princess. If you want to see more about events with The Nelson T. Grant Foundation, you can visit their website. www.nelsontgantfoundation.org