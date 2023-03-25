Updated on Saturday March 25th, 2023, Evening:

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. breezy before midnight. Wind Advisory until 11:00 PM with winds 25 to 35 mph and gust up to 50 mph. Low 33°

Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Warm & calm. High 56°

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy before turning overcast late. Low 39°

DISCUSSION:

Good evening!

After an active day with strong winds and heavy rain during the morning hours, we will begin to calm down as we progress through the overnight hours. We are still under a Wind Advisory until 11:00 PM tonight where we can see winds around 25 to 35 MPH and gusts up to 50 MPH. After midnight, winds will die down to 5-10 MPH and this is where we will set up for a quiet night as we will have partly cloudy skies. Tomorrow will be a day where you need to be outside as we will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-50s. Tomorrow night we will see our low temperatures drop only around the upper 30s as we will see clouds increase overnight. We have our next rain chances coming in Monday morning and early afternoon and but the good news is that the rain will be nothing like what we saw this morning. light to moderate scattered showers are expected but it won’t be a washout. Clouds will decrease and we will see a brief window of sunshine before sunset Monday evening. Tuesday clouds increase once again and will stick around throughout the day with highs in the low 50s. Wednesday is the best day to go out during the work week as we will see sunshine with highs in the low 50s. Thursday also looks nice but clouds increase once again during the evening as our next rainmaker arrives on Friday. Friday we will see showers with possible thunderstorms as well as another cold front will come through so stay tuned to the forecast with updates on this system. Lingering showers are expected Saturday with highs in the mid-50s.

Have a great night!

Contact Me!

Twitter: @Johnny11_29

Facebook: Johnny Gormly

Email: gormlyjohnny@gmail.com