Yinqin Li Sentenced in Massage Parlor Raid

A woman from China has been sentenced in a massage parlor raid in Guernsey County.

The Guernsey County Sheriff said Yinqin Li was sentenced this week by Judge Padden in the Guernsey County Common Pleas Court to 20 months in prison for her involvement in promoting prostitution.

On October 26, 2022 a search warrant was executed at the former business, Sophie’s Relax Massage, by detectives with the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations and the State Medical Board of Ohio.

The Sheriff’s Office said throughout this investigation the business has been shut down and the individuals associated with it have been formally charged or sentenced.

