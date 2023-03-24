The Zanesville Muskingum County Health Department Hosts Annual Spring Meeting

ZANESVILLE, OH – The Zanesville Muskingum County Health Department met with the Health District Advisory Counsil for their annual spring meeting.



During the annual meeting, elected officials appointed members to the Board of Health. Accomplishments over the past year were discussed as a brief annual report from 2022 was given.

“We completed our Community Health Improvement Plan in 2022. We’re getting ready to implement the strategies and the activities from that plan.” Corey Hamilton, the Zanesville Muskingum County Health Commissioner, said.



Along with the 2022 recap, The Zanesville Muskingum County Health Commissioner, Corey Hamilton, gave some insight on what to expect for 2023.

“In 2023, we have a lot of really exciting things happening. We’ll be implementing our new strategic plan for the health department. It’s going to be a little invisible to the general public because it’s mostly stuff that we do to make ourselves better for the work that we do out in the public.” Hamilton said.



The health department will also be upgrading their telephone systems this year.