The Zanesville City Half Marathon Returns

ZANESVILLE, OH – Put on your running shoes and get to training…After a few years’ break the Zanesville city half marathon is back.



This is the 4th annual event. In 20-19 over 540 runners took part in the 5-k and half marathon. The goal this year is to meet that number and have even more participants.

“Bringing in people from outside of this area to see our city. I think it’s a good high light to get them through, you know, downtown, and it’s just really a good event to support a charitable giving in our community.” Race Director, Hanna Luburgh said.



The race is sponsored by the Muskingum County Community Foundation and all money raised will go back into funds to assist the community.



“It’s for the wellness and recreation corner stone. So, that could be a variety of things. Just whatever the community needs at that time.” Luburgh said.



The event will take place on September 30th starting at 7 a-m from Secrest Auditorium. It’s 60 dollars to run in the half marathon and 30 to run in the 5-k. You can register by clicking the link of the Zanesville City Half Marathon Facebook page.

(1) Zanesville City 1/2 Marathon | Facebook





