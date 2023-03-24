The Carr Center’s Annual Cake Auction is Back

ZANESVILLE, OH – Your sweet tooth will be satisfied if you take part in this year’s Carr Center cake auction.



We’re just about one month away from the big event. Hundreds of cakes along with incentives will be auctioned off to support the Carr Center’s various programs. Over the last 37-years over 4 million dollars has been raised.

“I’m looking forward to obviously the fund raising. It’s how we do what we do here every day. But just bringing the community together for cake auction. It’s such a great event. So positive, everyone’s so excited about it.” Becky Clawson, the Executive Director of the Carr Center said.



There have been 330 entries for the cake auction. The theme this year is “pure imagination.”



“Think Willy Wonka, big candy, bright colors. We want you to imagine all the growth that’s going to happen at the Carr Center over the next couple of years. We have big things in store for our community.” Clawson said.



The auction will take place at Secrest auditorium in downtown Zanesville on April 26th and 27th.