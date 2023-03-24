Suspect Charged in Zanesville Amber Alert

A 46-year-old Zanesville man is currently in a Pennsylvania jail without bail suspected of taking a vehicle from Zanesville with two small children in it.

The incident prompted an amber alert for three-year-old Iszak Shamblin and one-year-old Kale Clark.

The suspect Thomas Pritchard is currently charged in Washington, Pennsylvania with driving under in the influence of alcohol, endangering children, reckless endangerment and receiving stolen property. He’s charged locally with kidnapping and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Zanesville Police said around 5:15pm a woman dropping off a child at a business at 531 Main Street when she left her vehicle running with the two children in it. When she returned she found the vehicle had been taken.

Detectives and officers reviewed surveillance video and followed up on tips. A potential suspect was identified. Detectives also attempted to obtain the direction of travel.

Authorities said a vigilant citizen saw the vehicle in the Washington, Pennsylvania area and notified Pennsylvania State Police. They along with the Washington Police stopped the vehicle around 7:55pm.

Authorities said the children were safe and transported to a local hospital for evaluation and later reunited with family.