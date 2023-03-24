Updated on Friday March 24th, 2023, Morning:

Today: Showers. Cloudy. Cooler. High 46°

Tonight: Showers/Storms. A Touch Warmer. Low 42°

Saturday: Showers/Storms. Warmer & Gusty. High 65°

DISCUSSION:

Shower chances will again be with us on Friday to round out the work week. Rain will be most prevalent during the morning, before shifting a bit more south late morning into the afternoon.

Showers and storms will move back into the region for your overnight. Heavy can be possible with these storms. We will be a bit warmer, as lows drop into the lower forties.

Some more scattered showers and storms will be with us on Saturday. Skies will remain mostly cloudy, as our highs jump back to the mid sixties.

Sunshine will be possible again to end the weekend on Sunday. Skies will be partly cloudy, as our highs fall back to the mid fifties.

A few more clouds will be with us to start off the new work week on Monday. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower fifties.

Skies will remain partly cloudy for Tuesday. We will warm up a bit to the mid fifties.

Skies will clear to mostly sunny for midweek. Temperatures will fall back to the lower fifties.

Showers will return for Thursday starting in the afternoon. Highs will top off in the mid fifties.

Have a Great Friday!!

