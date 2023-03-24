7 Day Forecast

Weather Discussion
Updated on Friday March 24th, 2023, Morning:

Today: Showers. Cloudy. Cooler. High 46°

Tonight: Showers/Storms. A Touch Warmer. Low 42°

Saturday: Showers/Storms. Warmer & Gusty. High 65°

DISCUSSION:             

Shower chances will again be with us on Friday to round out the work week. Rain will be most prevalent during the morning, before shifting a bit more south late morning into the afternoon. 

Showers and storms will move back into the region for your overnight. Heavy can be possible with these storms. We will be a bit warmer, as lows drop into the lower forties.

Some more scattered showers and storms will be with us on Saturday. Skies will remain mostly cloudy, as our highs jump back to the mid sixties.

Sunshine will be possible again to end the weekend on Sunday. Skies will be partly cloudy, as our highs fall back to the mid fifties.

A few more clouds will be with us to start off the new work week on Monday. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower fifties.

Skies will remain partly cloudy for Tuesday. We will warm up a bit to the mid fifties.

Skies will clear to mostly sunny for midweek. Temperatures will fall back to the lower fifties.

Showers will return for Thursday starting in the afternoon. Highs will top off in the mid fifties.

Have a Great Friday!!

 

Anthony Codispoti
Anthony Codispoti was born and raised in Delran, New Jersey. Anthony credits his love of weather to all the great science teachers he had in Delran schools. Anthony attended college at Millersville University of Pennsylvania where he majored in meteorology and graduated in the fall of 2021. While he was in college, he was involved in the American Meteorological Society both at Millersville student chapter and at the national level. He was even secretary for the student chapter for his 'senior' year. He also participated in the campus weather service where he forecasted for the Lancaster, Pennsylvania area and learned to love forecasting. He also helped out in a few research projects like SEARMAR, SEGUE, and MU-PAST. In his free time, he likes to look at the stars, watch Philadelphia sports teams, and go on walks when it's warm enough. Anthony is very excited to see all that Southeastern Ohio has to offer!