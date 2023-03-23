Pet of the Week: Meet Tiger

ZANESVILLE, OH- Tiger is this week’s Animal Shelter’s Pet of the Week and is sure to be a hit with the teens.

That’s because this Poodle/American Pitbull Terrier likes adventure as he’s very active. He can be shy at first, but warms up quickly. Executive Director of the Animal Shelter Society April Cohagen Gibson said that he’s been at the shelter for some time.

“He’s a great dog, he’s very high energy, we would not want a family with younger children we would want teenagers and up, a place for Tiger to run. He’s got Poodle and American Terrier in him, he doesn’t shed, he’d be good from people with allergies just in case if someone is allergic to dogs, he has that good fur so to speak.”

If you’d like to support the Animal Shelter Society and the k9 adoption center, this weekend the Zane State College Physical Therapist Assistant Club is holding their 5th annual Dog and Jog event. Gibson also said that they invite you to bring your furry friends along for the fun.

“It’s coming back, the Zane State College Dog and Jog. For the last two years, due to what was going on in the world, they couldn’t have it and so it’s happening Saturday over at Zane State. We’re very thankful for the partnership that we always get from Zane State, President Dr. Chad Brown does a wonderful job.”

The event will take place rain or shine. The fee to register is $30 in advance and $35 the day of the race. Registration starts 8:30 am on Saturday with the race starting at 10 am.