John Glenn’s Emerson is Focused on Senior Season Ahead of Promising Future

NEW CONCORD, OH- Colt Emerson is a senior shortstop at John Glenn High School. “I just knew that I really wanted to play in the big leagues,” said Emerson. A dream that every baseball player possesses at a young age. However for Colt, it’s one that could become a possibility in the near future. “He was different. You could tell way back even when he was five playing with his brother and some older kids that he was special. He was going to be different than anybody else,” said Brad Barclay, John Glenn head coach.

Emerson has put lots of work in honing his craft at becoming a better ball player. However there are two things that he believes are his biggest strengths. “Consistency, and being a great teammate,” Emerson said. Last fall Colt was a part of the 18u team USA team. He started at third base and hit fifth for a team who just so happened to win a gold medal.

“Having the USA across your chest was amazing. I really enjoyed every second I was there knowing that I’m playing for my country. The friendships I made, the coaches, the connections. It was awesome,” said Emerson.

Right now Emerson is committed to the University of Auburn, and the comfort of choosing the powerful SEC school was present from the start. “The way the coaches had a connection with me. The way their philosophy really stuck out. I knew that I could get a good education there first off. I knew that I could ultimately develop into the big league player I want to be,” stated Emerson.

As a projected early round pick in July’s Major League Baseball draft, Colt could have a decision to make, but one that still results in his ultimate dream. “Getting drafted is a big part, but also there’s two ways I can go here right? College or the major leagues. Honestly both are amazing opportunities. I’m not taking away from any of it all. Honestly, big leagues is the dream and I can get to the big leagues through both ways,” said Emerson.

However at John Glenn high school, Colt and the Muskies baseball team has their eyes set on accomplishing something that hasn’t been done in program history, a state championship. “Winning means everything right, if you’re not winning then who knows?” Emerson said with a smile. “The way we try to treat him here, he’s one of the guys. He’s one of our 12 players, 13 players and we treat him like he’s a John Glenn baseball player,” coach Barclay stated.

Colt Emerson, a top baseball prospect looking to achieve his ultimate dream.