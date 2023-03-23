Grayson Indicted on 14 Felony Counts

The Muskingum County Grand Jury has indicted 26-year-old Franklin Grayson of Jackson, Florida in connection to a shooting on the campus of Muskingum University.

The Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office said Grayson was indicted on 14 felony counts including attempted murder, felonious assault, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a school safety zone, inducing panic, carrying a concealed weapon, illegal conveyance or possession of a deadly weapon in a school safety zone and four counts of tampering with evidence.

Several of the charges include a firearm and school safety zone specification due the fact the shooting took place at Muskingum University’s Baseball Field, which is within 1,000 feet of the East Muskingum Schools Campus.

The four counts of tampering with evidence reflect the actions Grayson took to evade capture including tampering with his phone, the firearm, his gloves and his clothing.

“The additional charges represent the full range of crimes committed by this defendant,” Muskingum County Prosecutor Ron Welch said. “Our office was able to begin prosecuting this case immediately due to the swift and thorough investigation between multiple law enforcement agencies led by Detectives Brandon Hamilton and Jeremy Archer of the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office.”

If convicted on all counts he could face more than 30 years in prison. He remains in the Muskingum County Jail on a $1 million bond. He’ll appear for arraignment in Muskingum County Common Pleas Court on March 29.