Columbia Gas and The United Way Come Together for A Good Cause

ZANESVILLE, OH – The United Way of Muskingum, Perry, and Morgan County partnered up with the Columbia Gas Foundation with the goal to reduce food insecurity.



Columbia Gas presented a $20,000 check to The United way of Muskingum, Perry, and Morgan County. The United Way will be passing the money on to the Muskingum County Hunger Network System to build the capacity of area food pantries.



“Through this partnership with The United Way, which we’re so grateful for, we’re able to support food banks throughout the area and make sure costumers have access to food when they need it most.” Stephanie Merkle, Columbia Gas of Ohio Community Engagement Manager stated.



The check will help ensure that food pantries are stocked up so community members can have access to food if needed.

“It’s critical that our friends and neighbors have enough to eat. It can be challenging. We’ve adapted to a lot over the past three years, and now this is another challenge that folks need to adapt to. If we can help folks thrive by providing additional food so that they can feed their families, and their children, then that’s what we’re in business to do.” Meg Deedrick, the UWMPM Executive Director said.



Remaining funds will go towards food vouchers to be distributed through multiple community partner organizations.