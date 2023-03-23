Amber Alert Issued: Toddler and Infant

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- An Amber Alert has been issued for two children. The incident took place in Muskingum County, OH on 531 Main Street in the city of Zanesville 43701.

The first child is Iszak Shamblin. He is a White male, age 3, is 300 tall, weighs 35, and has blue hair and blond eyes. Hunter Green T-shirt, Black sweatpants, Black shoes.

The second child’s name is Kale Clark. He is a White male, age 1, is 200 tall, weighs 23, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Blue Columbia coat, White onesie.

The vehicle involved is a tan 2008 Chevrolet Suburban with OH plate number HVZ6139. Tinted Windows with luggage rack.

Call or dial 911 if you see the child or the vehicle. You can also call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764) or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.