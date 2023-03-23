7 Day Forecast

Updated on Thursday March 23rd, 2023, Evening:

Tonight: Showers/Storms. Cooler. Low 40°

Friday: Showers. Cloudy. Cooler. High 47°

Friday Night: Showers/Storms. A Touch Warmer. Low 42°

Scattered showers and storms will continue into the overnight. Temperatures drop to near forty.

Shower chances will again be with us on Friday to round out the work week. Rain will occur primarily south of the I-70 corridor. We will cool off substantially, with our highs back into the upper forties.

Some more scattered showers and storms will be with us on Saturday. Skies will remain mostly cloudy, as our highs jump back to the upper sixties.

Sunshine will be possible again to end the weekend on Sunday. Skies will be partly cloudy, as our highs fall back to the mid fifties.

Showers return again on Monday to start off the new work week. Highs will be in the upper fifties.

Shower chances continue into Tuesday. Highs will top off near fifty.

Skies will open up to partly cloudy for midweek. Temperatures will reach the upper forties to near fifty.

Anthony Codispoti was born and raised in Delran, New Jersey. Anthony credits his love of weather to all the great science teachers he had in Delran schools. Anthony attended college at Millersville University of Pennsylvania where he majored in meteorology and graduated in the fall of 2021. While he was in college, he was involved in the American Meteorological Society both at Millersville student chapter and at the national level. He was even secretary for the student chapter for his 'senior' year. He also participated in the campus weather service where he forecasted for the Lancaster, Pennsylvania area and learned to love forecasting. He also helped out in a few research projects like SEARMAR, SEGUE, and MU-PAST. In his free time, he likes to look at the stars, watch Philadelphia sports teams, and go on walks when it's warm enough. Anthony is very excited to see all that Southeastern Ohio has to offer!