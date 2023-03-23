Updated on Thursday March 23rd, 2023, Evening:

Tonight: Showers/Storms. Cooler. Low 40°

Friday: Showers. Cloudy. Cooler. High 47°

Friday Night: Showers/Storms. A Touch Warmer. Low 42°

DISCUSSION:

Scattered showers and storms will continue into the overnight. Temperatures drop to near forty.

Shower chances will again be with us on Friday to round out the work week. Rain will occur primarily south of the I-70 corridor. We will cool off substantially, with our highs back into the upper forties.

Some more scattered showers and storms will be with us on Saturday. Skies will remain mostly cloudy, as our highs jump back to the upper sixties.

Sunshine will be possible again to end the weekend on Sunday. Skies will be partly cloudy, as our highs fall back to the mid fifties.

Showers return again on Monday to start off the new work week. Highs will be in the upper fifties.

Shower chances continue into Tuesday. Highs will top off near fifty.

Skies will open up to partly cloudy for midweek. Temperatures will reach the upper forties to near fifty.

Have a Great Thursday Evening!!

Contact Me!

Twitter: @codispotiwx

Facebook: N/A

Email: acodispoti@whizmediagroup.com