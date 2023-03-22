Spring Farmers Markets Will Be Held at Weasel Boy

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Now that it’s officially spring, the growing season is just around the corner and local farmers markets will be popping up to sell local produce. Zanesville Spring Farmers Market Manager Megan Jones talked about how local businesses Girl UpCycled and BunkoJess collaborated to make this year’s market happen.

“We actually kick off the Spring Farmers Market this Saturday at Weasel Boy Brewing. It will be from 11-to-1,” Jones said. “So we run this spring market every Saturday through the end of April. So you can shop from a variety of vendors that we have. We also will have live music and then Weasel Boy will be serving up their breakfast pizzas and their full drink menu will be available as well.”

The Spring Farmers Market has been in operation at various locations since 1975 but hopes to take root at the Muskingum Avenue location and even though it may be early in the growing season for many farmers market staples, a variety of down home items will be available.

“So at this time of the season we will have a variety of spring greens. So lettuce, microgreens, we also have a vendor who provides coffee, mushrooms, kombucha and we’ll have a meat vendor, honey, baked and dried goods,” Jones Said.

For more information or to inquire about vendor opportunities, you can visit zanesvillefarmersmarket.org or find them on facebook and instagram.