Severe Weather Awareness Week Brings Statewide Siren Testing

ZANESVILLE, OH – As part of Ohio’s Severe Weather Awareness Week, a statewide tornado siren test took place Wednesday morning.



According to Muskingum County EMA Director, Jeff Jadwin, out of the 49 tornado sirens in the county, 48 of them went off. Jadwin said the reason for one of the sirens not working is because of a power issue. He said electricians in the county are looking further into the problem.

“We need to make sure that the systems are working. Like today with the power problem, we needed to be aware of that. Our contractors have been out checking everything. But we’ll be out this afternoon checking this one out. ” Jadwin said.



Severe weather awareness week is the perfect opportunity to make sure you’re ready for when severe weather may strike. One way to always be prepared is to have a to go bag filled with food, water, and other essential items. It’s a good idea to have a plan as to where you’re going to go during a severe weather event and have a way to receive notices in case of a weather emergency.

“The thing that people need to remember is these 49 sirens are outdoor warning signs. They’re not for indoors unless you live close. So, you need to have either a weather radio or have a cell phone that receives the notices.” Jadwin stated.



Starting next Wednesday, sirens will be tested weekly at 12 pm.