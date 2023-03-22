Dog of The Week: Meet Hallie   

ZANESVILLE, OH- This week’s Dog of the Week is one that holds an extra special place in the hearts of the K9 Adoption Center.

Hallie, a Catahoula Leopard Dog Mix came to the Adoption Center 2 years ago. In hopes of finding Hallie her forever family the Adoption Center joined with Zanesville Board and Train, a local business that makes dog training fun and works with an individual dogs unique needs. K9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid said that he’s very grateful for Zanesville Board and Train taking Hallie in their facility.

“We were just ecstatic when Zanesville Board and Train came and offered their help, ask about the dogs, realize that we had a dog for almost two years. So, on behalf of Sheriff Matt Lutz, the staff and all the volunteers, we just can’t say thank you enough for everything you’ve done, it’s very helpful.”

President of Zanesville Board and Train Jerry Johnson said he wanted to help Hallie through their rehabilitation program because he wanted to give back to dogs that have given us so much love and joy.

“We love dogs, dogs are our livelihood, all of us have worked with dogs our whole lives and dogs have given so much and they’re such great creatures, they’re loyal often I don’t think we deserve dogs. This was a chance for us to help a dog in need and get back to the dogs since they give us so much.”

What they’ve found through working with Hallie is she’s outgoing, very active and loves to go on adventures like hiking. She also enjoys kids and other dogs, but not cats. A representative of Board and Train Kelsey Murphy say it’s this energy that may not have appealed to some perspective adopters.

“I think she was super active and no one could really deal with how active she was probably just keeping her inside a lot and she wants to be outside running and doing things.”

If you want to learn more about Hallie visit the Adoption Center’s website at muskingumcountyoh.gov.