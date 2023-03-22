Updated on Wednesday March 22nd, 2023, Evening:

Tonight: Showers/Storms Starting in the Evening. Much Warmer. Low 48°

Thursday: Showers/Storms. Warm & Gusty. High 67°

Thursday Night: Showers/Storms. Cooler. Low 42°

DISCUSSION:

Shower and storm potential starts up late in the day and lasts into the overnight. It will be well above average, with lows dropping into the upper forties.

Showers and storms will continue to be with us throughout the day on Thursday. We will be warm and gusty as well, with highs reaching into the upper sixties.

Shower chances will again be with us on Friday to round out the work week. We will cool off substantially, with our highs back into the upper forties to near fifty.

Some more showers will be with us on Saturday, but there is less of a chance. Skies will remain mostly cloudy, as our highs jump back to the mid sixties.

Sunshine will be possible again to end the weekend on Sunday. Skies will be partly cloudy, as our highs fall back to the upper fifties to near sixty.

Showers return again on Monday to start off the new work week. Highs will be in the upper fifties to near sixty.

We dry up again for your Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper forties to near fifty, under mostly cloudy skies.

Have a Great Wednesday Evening!!

Contact Me!

Twitter: @codispotiwx

Facebook: N/A

Email: acodispoti@whizmediagroup.com