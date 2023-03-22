7 Day Forecast

Weather Discussion
Anthony Codispoti954047

Updated on Wednesday March 22nd, 2023, Evening:

Tonight: Showers/Storms Starting in the Evening. Much Warmer. Low 48°

Thursday: Showers/Storms. Warm & Gusty. High 67°

Thursday Night: Showers/Storms. Cooler. Low 42°

DISCUSSION:            

Shower and storm potential starts up late in the day and lasts into the overnight. It will be well above average, with lows dropping into the upper forties.

Showers and storms will continue to be with us throughout the day on Thursday. We will be warm and gusty as well, with highs reaching into the upper sixties. 

Shower chances will again be with us on Friday to round out the work week. We will cool off substantially, with our highs back into the upper forties to near fifty.

Some more showers will be with us on Saturday, but there is less of a chance. Skies will remain mostly cloudy, as our highs jump back to the mid sixties.

Sunshine will be possible again to end the weekend on Sunday. Skies will be partly cloudy, as our highs fall back to the upper fifties to near sixty.

Showers return again on Monday to start off the new work week. Highs will be in the upper fifties to near sixty.

We dry up again for your Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper forties to near fifty, under mostly cloudy skies. 

Have a Great Wednesday Evening!!

 

Contact Me!

Twitter: @codispotiwx

Facebook: N/A

Email: acodispoti@whizmediagroup.com

Anthony Codispoti
Anthony Codispoti was born and raised in Delran, New Jersey. Anthony credits his love of weather to all the great science teachers he had in Delran schools. Anthony attended college at Millersville University of Pennsylvania where he majored in meteorology and graduated in the fall of 2021. While he was in college, he was involved in the American Meteorological Society both at Millersville student chapter and at the national level. He was even secretary for the student chapter for his 'senior' year. He also participated in the campus weather service where he forecasted for the Lancaster, Pennsylvania area and learned to love forecasting. He also helped out in a few research projects like SEARMAR, SEGUE, and MU-PAST. In his free time, he likes to look at the stars, watch Philadelphia sports teams, and go on walks when it's warm enough. Anthony is very excited to see all that Southeastern Ohio has to offer!