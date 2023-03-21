Pinewood Derby Returns to Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Covid-19 disrupted many organizations that hold traditional events such as scouting and their Pinewood Derby.

The ‘Cub Scout 500’ is a Pinewood Derby race that features the fastest cars from each Pack across the Council and Boy Scouts of America Senior District Executive Brian Botti explained what the Pinewood Derby is and how kids aged 6-to-11 can benefit.

“So the Pinewood Derby, for anyone who is not familiar, is a fantastic activity for Cub Scouts. It’s where they’ve got to take a block of wood, they’ve got to shave it down, carve it however they want, design it and they’ve got to race it against their friends. And it’s a great activity for getting crafty and for having fun,” Botti said.

River Trails District Chair Jared Smith noted that Zanesville is located in the center of the 9-and-a-half county, Muskingum Valley District and spoke about how scouting fits into the community.

“So scouting is always about character and investing character in our youth. It’s about values, it’s about community. Without the community there is no scouting, so being able to have a visual within the community, being able to put together an event that allows everybody to come out, all inclusive, no matter your age or your background, whether you’re in Cub Scouting or not. You can come in to this event at the Colony Square Mall and enjoy yourself and learn what it is that our Cub Scouts do and how they come together and do the Pinewood Derby,” Smith said.

Colony Square Mall General Manager Jessica Brailer described how big the event is going to be and how the racing will take shape in the north end of the mall.

“There will be three, 45 foot long racing tracks set up here in the mall’s common areas and various locations. And there will also be a pit-stop and a trading post conveniently located near T.J. Maxx, next to Finish Line,” Brailer said.

Racing will be open to all kids and will take place Sunday, March 26, at the mall. Registration is $10 dollars and will begin at noon with racing to start at 2. Pinewood Derby car kits will be available for $7 dollars and volunteers will be on hand to assist the rookies.

For more information about scouting or to preregister for Sunday’s race, you can visit muskingumvalleycouncil.com