Muskingum Softball Sweeps Doubleheader on Tuesday

NEW CONCORD, OH- The Muskingum Fighting Muskies softball team had a doubleheader on Tuesday. After winning the first game 6-2, the Muskies were going for the sweep in game two.

Bottom of the first no score, the Muskies had a duck on the pond. Haley Hawk hits a fly ball to centerfield, Brianna Gonzalez makes the catch, Kaitlyn Bibb tags and scores on the play. Muskies lead 1-0 on the sacrifice fly.

Muskingum turned to Madelyn Thomas in the circle for game two and she was flat out dominant. She picked up two strikeouts in the top of the 2nd inning; one swinging and one looking. She went the distance giving up 5 hits and punching out 8 Denison batters.

Now in the bottom of the second watch this execution by Denison. It’s a first and third situation and the fake bunt activates the runner from first, the Muskies get aggressive and try for a run, unfortunately Carlee Lamacz gets thrown out at the plate.

It would not matter for Muskingum, later in the at bat Cara Taylor says sayonara softball. She smacks an opposite field home run down the left field line. The Muskies scored 3 runs in the second inning and went onto win game two 7-0 and sweep the doubleheader. Muskingum improves to 9-3 on the year and will next be in action on Thursday at Ohio Wesleyan.