7 Day Forecast

Weather Discussion
Anthony Codispoti953309

Updated on Tuesday March 21st, 2023, Evening:

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Warm & Calm. Low 39°

Wednesday: Showers in the Morning. Mostly Cloudy. High 53°

Wednesday Night: Showers Starting in the Evening. Much Warmer. Low 48°

DISCUSSION:            

Clouds will continue to increase for your overnight. We will be warm and calm out, with lows dropping into the upper thirties to near forty.

Showers will be with us for midweek on Wednesday starting in the morning. We will have a break before rain returns in the evening. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with our highs dropping into the lower to mid fifties.

Showers will continue to be with us to end the work week on Thursday and Friday. We will be much warmer both days, with highs in the upper sixties on Thursday, and the lower fifties on Friday.

Some more showers will be with us on Saturday, but there is less of a chance. Skies will remain mostly cloudy, as our highs drop to the lower to mid fifties. 

Sunshine will be possible again to end the weekend on Sunday. Skies will be partly cloudy, as our highs rise back to the upper fifties to near sixty!

Showers return again on Monday to start off the new work week. Highs will be in the mid sixties. 

Have a Great Tuesday Evening!!

 

Contact Me!

Twitter: @codispotiwx

Facebook: N/A

Email: acodispoti@whizmediagroup.com

Anthony Codispoti was born and raised in Delran, New Jersey. Anthony credits his love of weather to all the great science teachers he had in Delran schools. Anthony attended college at Millersville University of Pennsylvania where he majored in meteorology and graduated in the fall of 2021. While he was in college, he was involved in the American Meteorological Society both at Millersville student chapter and at the national level. He was even secretary for the student chapter for his 'senior' year. He also participated in the campus weather service where he forecasted for the Lancaster, Pennsylvania area and learned to love forecasting. He also helped out in a few research projects like SEARMAR, SEGUE, and MU-PAST. In his free time, he likes to look at the stars, watch Philadelphia sports teams, and go on walks when it's warm enough. Anthony is very excited to see all that Southeastern Ohio has to offer!