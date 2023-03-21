Updated on Tuesday March 21st, 2023, Evening:

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Warm & Calm. Low 39°

Wednesday: Showers in the Morning. Mostly Cloudy. High 53°

Wednesday Night: Showers Starting in the Evening. Much Warmer. Low 48°

DISCUSSION:

Clouds will continue to increase for your overnight. We will be warm and calm out, with lows dropping into the upper thirties to near forty.

Showers will be with us for midweek on Wednesday starting in the morning. We will have a break before rain returns in the evening. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with our highs dropping into the lower to mid fifties.

Showers will continue to be with us to end the work week on Thursday and Friday. We will be much warmer both days, with highs in the upper sixties on Thursday, and the lower fifties on Friday.

Some more showers will be with us on Saturday, but there is less of a chance. Skies will remain mostly cloudy, as our highs drop to the lower to mid fifties.

Sunshine will be possible again to end the weekend on Sunday. Skies will be partly cloudy, as our highs rise back to the upper fifties to near sixty!

Showers return again on Monday to start off the new work week. Highs will be in the mid sixties.

Have a Great Tuesday Evening!!

