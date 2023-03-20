Remains Identified as Missing Perry Co. Man

Nichole Hannahs

Human remains discovered nine days ago in Gallia County have been identified as those of missing Perry County native Koby Roush.

Attorney General Dave Yost and Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin made the announcement Monday.

They said on March 11, 2023 an outdoorsman searching shed whitetail antlers discovered human remains in Gallia County and notified local authorities.

BCI’s Crime Scene Unit processed the scene and the remains were submitted to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for identification. Dental records confirmed them to Roush’s. Roush was last seen alive in Jackson on July 6, 2020, when he was 24-years-old.

His vehicle was found six days later on Mount Carmel Road in Gallia County.

