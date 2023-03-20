Moving Forward Following Muskingum U. Campus Shooting

Local News Stories
Nichole Hannahs634

This weekend Muskingum University was the scene of a shooting, following a baseball game with Olivet College out of Michigan. A Comet player returned to the dugout, where he was shot multiple times by a former Olivet student.

This past weekend, Muskingum University and the New Concord communities were shocked by the news of an active shooter situation on campus. President Sue Hasseler discussed the events of Friday night.

“My first thoughts were for the safety of our students, our staff, the safety of everyone who was there. The visiting team. All the thoughts go through your mind around the well-being of your campus and just everything that we could do to support all who were involved,” explained President Hasseler.

Following the shooting a shelter in place call was put out to the campus. Dr. Hasseler said they regularly conduct practice exercises for instances like Friday night and have a collaborative relationship with law enforcement. They’ll continue to reevaluate their procedures in the wake of this event.

“An incident like this causes you to look at all your procedures, but we’re letting the investigation guide us right now because what we learn through the investigation will be very important.”

This past weekend all activities were cancelled at the university. Now Muskingum is looking for ways to move forward. Classes are back in session and the baseball team has decided they will resume their schedule as they take on Hiram, Tuesday.

“I wouldn’t say that it’s things as normal on campus because this is a disruptive event, so we are offering a number of ways for the campus to process it as we go forward as educators.”

President Hasseler said that Muskingum University is a safe campus and has had no gun issues in over a decade. In a letter to the campus President Hasseler said that on Tuesday the community is invited to gather on the quad at 10:50am for a few moments of shared reflection. A service of prayer and healing wil take place Thursday at Brown Chapel.

The suspected shooter in case Franklin Grayson of Jacksonville, Florida remains in the Muskingum County Jail. He’s charged with one count of attempted murder with a firearm specification and one count of felonious assault with a firearm specification. He’s being held on a $1 million bond.

Tagged
Nichole Hannahs
Nichole is WHIZ’s News Director/Anchor. She joined the WHIZ family while attending high school at Bishop Rosecrans, before taking a full-time position in 2005. Nichole is no stranger to the area. She grew up in Corning, Ohio and and graduated from Waynesburg College, where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Communications emphasizing in Sports Broadcasting/Sports Information and Journalism.When not at work Nichole enjoys watching St. Louis Blues hockey, enjoying time with family, spending time outdoors and reading.If Nichole wasn't in broadcasting she'd probably have become a teacher.Nichole is married to a fellow sports fan Brandon. They have two sons Cameron and Xavier.