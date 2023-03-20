CommUNITY Read Author Event featuring Author Sarah Culberson with her book: A Princess Found

ZANESVILLE, OH- A special reading event is bringing together the whole community this week.

The Muskingum County Library System and the Straker Foundation are presenting author Sarah Culberson for their CommUNITY reads program. She was adopted by a white family in Morgantown, West Virginia. Marketing and Communications Director for the Muskingum County Library System Sean Fennell said that the book “A Princess Found” tells the journey of how Culberson made a connection to her birth father and discovered that she is a Princess in his home Country of Sierra Leone.

“I think this title in general, has a really wonderful story to it and Narrative. It’s a non-fiction book but it’s written in such a way that it’s very approachable and it covers a lot of topics like sense of home and adoption. There’s a lot to it and lot for kids to relate to and learn from.”

Culberson now advocates for her father’s Country, Co-Founding Sierra Leone Rising, a foundation that supports education and infrastructure needs in the Country. President and Executive Director of the Straker Foundation Susan Holdren said that you can see her and hear her story at Secrest Auditorium.

“The Auditorium is very large as we know and the event is free and there are no tickets required. We’d love to have the community come out to hear Sarah, we’ve done a zoom with her and we found her to be very engaging and charming and we think she will be a wonderful speaker.”

The CommUNITY Reads event is this Thursday at Secrest Auditorium at 9:30 am.