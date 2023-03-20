Updated on Monday March 20th, 2023, Evening:

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Below Average. Low 27°

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Above Average. High 56°

Tuesday Night: Rain after Midnight. Warm & Calm. Low 38°

DISCUSSION:

Clouds will increase to partly cloudy for the overnight. We will warm quite a bit but will still be below average with our lows dropping into the upper twenties.

We warm up to the mid fifties on Tuesday along with more partly cloudy skies.

Showers will be with us for midweek on Wednesday morning and afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with our highs dropping into the lower to mid fifties.

Showers will continue to be with us to end the work week on Thursday and Friday. More chances will be with us on Friday. We will be much warmer both days, with highs in the upper sixties on Thursday, and the upper fifties on Friday.

Some more showers will be with us on Saturday, but there is less of a chance. Skies will remain mostly cloudy, as our highs drop to the lower to mid fifties.

Sunshine will be possible again to end the weekend on Sunday. Skies will be partly cloudy, as our highs rise back to the upper fifties to near sixty!

Have a Great Monday Evening!!

