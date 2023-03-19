SEOSO Performs Annual Childrens Concert

CAMBRIDGE, OH – The Prichard Laughlin Civic Center was alive this evening with the sound of music and the giggles of children.



The Southeastern Ohio Symphony Orchestra performed their annual Children’s Concert. The free concert consisted of story themed music like The Lion King and the Wizard of OZ. The orchestra even made the performance interactive as they played a tune and asked the children to write their own story to the music.

“The kids are so much fun. It doesn’t matter what kind of music it is. If you give it life, and give it passion, which our musicians do like crazy, kids will get up and dance. It’s wonderful. Kids will dance, they’ll sing along, they’ll clap, they’ll have fun, because music is at the core of our very being.” Music Director, Laura E. Schumann said.



The 55-person orchestra practiced for about 6 weeks before performing this entertaining concert. Laura E. Schumann explains why she enjoys performing children’s concerts.

” It’s fun for everybody. Grownups and kids. The exposure to great music, and the exposure to something that it’s not like a sporting event when you have win and lose, because everybody wins.” Schumann said.

For more information on SEOSO and upcoming concerts, visit the link below.

