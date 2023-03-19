Charges Filed Against Suspected Muskingum U. Shooter

The Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office has filed initial charges related to a shooting that occurred at Muskingum University following a March 17 baseball game with Olivet College in Michigan.

Franklin J. Grayson of Jacksonville, Florida has been charged with one count of attempted murder with a firearm specification and one count of felonious assault with a firearm specification.

The victim in the shooting was an Olivet College baseball player. The suspect shot the victim three separate times.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and is recovering.

In Ohio, attempted murder is a first-degree felony punishable by a 3-11 year prison sentence. The gun specification can add an additional 3 years to any sentence imposed by the court.

Felonious assault is a second-degree felony with a 2-8 year sentencing range. The gun specification attached to this count can also add an additional 3 years to any sentence imposed by the court.

Since both of these charges involve the same act, shooting another person with a firearm, only one sentence can be imposed, meaning the maximum sentence as the defendant is currently charged is 14 years.

As this investigation is still ongoing, the possibility remains that additional charges may be filed.

The defendant is currently in the custody of the Muskingum County Sheriff and the Prosecutor’s Office has requested $1 million bail.

