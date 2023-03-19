Updated on Sunday March 19th, 2023, Evening:

Monday: Mostly Sunny. Warmer & Pleasant. High 48°

Monday Night: Partly Cloudy. Below Average. Low 27°

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Above Average. High 56°

DISCUSSION:

We start off the new work week mostly sunny on Monday. More warmth will shift back in, with our highs back into the upper forties.

Clouds will increase to partly cloudy for the overnight. We will warm quite a bit but will still be below average with our lows dropping into the upper twenties.

We warm up to the mid fifties on Tuesday along with more partly cloudy skies.

Showers will be with us for midweek on Wednesday. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with our highs dropping into the lower fifties.

Showers will continue to be with us to end the work week on Thursday and Friday. More chances will be with us on Friday. We will be much warmer both days, with highs in the upper sixties on Thursday, and the upper fifties on Friday.

Some more showers will be with us on Saturday, but there is a much less chance. Skies will remain mostly cloudy, as our highs drop to the mid fifties.

Sunshine will be possible again to end the weekend on Sunday. Skies will be partly cloudy, as our highs rise back to the upper fifties to near sixty!

Have a Great Monday!!

