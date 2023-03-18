Muskingum University Student Talks About Shelter-In-Place Order Experience

NEW CONCORD, OH – Muskingum University experienced a very distressing event on March 17th following a baseball game.



Just after 7pm, authorities were called to the Moorehead Baseball Field for a reported shooting. A player from the visiting team, Olivet College, was shot multiple times and taken to the hospital. The University issued a shelter-in-place order for the entire campus as the suspect was at large.

Hollander Hale, a sophomore at Muskingum University, explains how she felt when her best friend alerted her that there was a shooter on campus.

“I was terrified and in shock that it happened. It was my first time ever dealing with a live shooter on campus.” Muskingum University Student, Hollander Halle said.



The shelter-in-place order was lifted around 9pm. Halle said she was in her room at her sorority house when it happened, and she never thought this would happen to her or at the University.

“No. My family always told me this would never happen.” Halle said.



The suspect is in custody and the investigation is ongoing. The Muskingum University has canceled all athletic events for the weekend.