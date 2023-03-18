College Releases Name of Suspect Involved in Muskingum U. Shooting

Local News Stories
Nichole Hannahs2620

Olivet College has released the names of those involved in a shooting following a baseball game on the campus of Muskingum University.

The alleged assailant is in custody and has been identified as Franklin Grayson, a 2021 graduate of Olivet College. The college reported that law enforcement said there is no indication of a relationship between the parties and no known or ongoing threat tot he student-athlete, the Olivet College community or other individuals.

Grayson is currently being held in the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office. He’s charged with felonious assault. His last known address was Jacksonville, Florida.

Friday night following the completion of Olivet’s game with Muskingum University. A Comet’s player returned to the dugout to retrieve a forgotten personal item when the incident occurred involving the firearm. The Comet player received non-life threatening injuries and was treated at a local hospital and has since been released into the care of his parents.

Early Saturday President of Muskingum University Sue Hasseler released a statement regarding the shooting incident. She offered thoughts and prayers to the victim, his family and his teammates.

She said that following the shooting the university offered assistance and care to the Olivet students and staff who were on campus during the event and Muskingum staff provided counseling and support to Muskingum individuals impacted by the event. She said the university will continue to provide appropriate support to all students and staff.

All sporting events at the university have been cancelled for this weekend.

Tagged
Nichole Hannahs
Nichole is WHIZ’s News Director/Anchor. She joined the WHIZ family while attending high school at Bishop Rosecrans, before taking a full-time position in 2005. Nichole is no stranger to the area. She grew up in Corning, Ohio and and graduated from Waynesburg College, where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Communications emphasizing in Sports Broadcasting/Sports Information and Journalism.When not at work Nichole enjoys watching St. Louis Blues hockey, enjoying time with family, spending time outdoors and reading.If Nichole wasn't in broadcasting she'd probably have become a teacher.Nichole is married to a fellow sports fan Brandon. They have two sons Cameron and Xavier.