College Releases Name of Suspect Involved in Muskingum U. Shooting

Olivet College has released the names of those involved in a shooting following a baseball game on the campus of Muskingum University.

The alleged assailant is in custody and has been identified as Franklin Grayson, a 2021 graduate of Olivet College. The college reported that law enforcement said there is no indication of a relationship between the parties and no known or ongoing threat tot he student-athlete, the Olivet College community or other individuals.

Grayson is currently being held in the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office. He’s charged with felonious assault. His last known address was Jacksonville, Florida.

Friday night following the completion of Olivet’s game with Muskingum University. A Comet’s player returned to the dugout to retrieve a forgotten personal item when the incident occurred involving the firearm. The Comet player received non-life threatening injuries and was treated at a local hospital and has since been released into the care of his parents.

Early Saturday President of Muskingum University Sue Hasseler released a statement regarding the shooting incident. She offered thoughts and prayers to the victim, his family and his teammates.

She said that following the shooting the university offered assistance and care to the Olivet students and staff who were on campus during the event and Muskingum staff provided counseling and support to Muskingum individuals impacted by the event. She said the university will continue to provide appropriate support to all students and staff.

All sporting events at the university have been cancelled for this weekend.