Updated on Saturday March 18th, 2023, Evening:

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Cold & Breezy. Low 19°

Sunday: Flurry Chance. Decreasing Clouds. High 36°

Sunday Night: Mostly Clear. Calmer. Low 22°

DISCUSSION:           

Skies will be partly cloudy overnight. Breezy conditions will be with us, along with more cold air, as lows drop to near twenty!

We end the weekend on Sunday with some flurries possible in the morning.  Clouds will start to decrease after that. Highs will top off in the mid to upper thirties again. 

We start off the new work week mostly sunny on Monday. More warmth will shift back in, with our highs back into the upper forties.

We warm up to the mid fifties on Tuesday along with more mostly sunny skies.

Showers will be with us for midweek on Wednesday. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with our highs dropping into the lower fifties.

Showers will continue to be with us to end the work week on Thursday and Friday. More chances will be with us on Friday. We will be much warmer both days, with highs in the mid sixties on Thursday, and the lower sixties on Friday.

We cool off and dry off on Saturday to start the weekend. Temperatures will top off in the mid fifties, along with partly cloudy skies. 

Have a Great Saturday Evening!!

 

Anthony Codispoti
Anthony Codispoti was born and raised in Delran, New Jersey. Anthony credits his love of weather to all the great science teachers he had in Delran schools. Anthony attended college at Millersville University of Pennsylvania where he majored in meteorology and graduated in the fall of 2021. While he was in college, he was involved in the American Meteorological Society both at Millersville student chapter and at the national level. He was even secretary for the student chapter for his 'senior' year. He also participated in the campus weather service where he forecasted for the Lancaster, Pennsylvania area and learned to love forecasting. He also helped out in a few research projects like SEARMAR, SEGUE, and MU-PAST. In his free time, he likes to look at the stars, watch Philadelphia sports teams, and go on walks when it's warm enough. Anthony is very excited to see all that Southeastern Ohio has to offer!