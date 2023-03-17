The 39th Annual BBBS Bowl for Kids’ Sake is Almost Here

ZANESVILLE, OH – One of Big Brothers Big Sisters signature fundraisers is approaching quick.



The 39th annual Bowl for Kids’ Sake fundraiser will be taking place April 19th through April 22nd. The theme this year is Circus themed. Each day of the event there will be a different featured act like caricatures, a magician, balloon animals, face painting, and more. All proceeds from this event will go to Big Brothers Big Sisters and their mentoring programs.

“It’s just a really fun way we can bring all of our community members together, around bowling. You don’t have to be a bowler to obviously come out and support. But really generating all of our community’s support and members to come together just to support our mentoring programs.” Katie Mainini, the Executive Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters said.



Teams for Bowl for Kids’ Sake are forming now, and Big Brothers Big Sisters suggest that the bowling teams raise funds, and they encourage a goal of $500 per team. The best way that teams can fundraise is by utilizing fundraising tickets. You can purchase Strike It Big tickets on bbbsz.org for the chance to win great prizes. You don’t have to be present at Bowl for Kids’ Sake to win, and the drawing will be April 24th.

“There’s seven different packages with different local items on here. It’s like a whole package. For instance, there’s a self-care package, which we call the Bearded Lady. Then we have the Entertainer, which is a party package with a DJ service and catering and all sorts of great stuff.” Mainini stated.

For more information, visit the website below.

Bowl For Kids Sake – BFKS – Sunrise Bowling Center (bbbsz.org)