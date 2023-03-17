State Route 60 Reconstruction Project

ZANESVILLE, OH- A construction project that began last construction season on State Route 60 will resume next week.

The work will take place between Duncan Falls and the Morgan County line starting Monday. Motorists can expect three separate work zones. PIO ODOT District 5 Morgan Overbey said that traffic will be maintained in each zone with temporary signals. Motorists are reminded to drive with caution through work zones.

“There are some slowdowns due to those temporary signals but with having to maintain traffic for this project we do keep the zones very small. They’re not long like two miles like you’re seeing in Coshocton but they are shorter and that’s how we’re able to maintain traffic.”

Overbey also said that the work is exactly the same as that being done on State Route 16 in Coshocton County.

“Reconstruction is different then resurfacing because a reconstruction project means we’re taking the asphalt all the way down to the dirt removing all of it and then building the road back up. As you kind of experience with that area there are some bumps in the roadway, those joint overtime have slowly came to the surface.”

The estimated completion of the project is slated for the Fall of 2024.