South Zanesville Fire Department Received Two Grants for New Equipment

SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH – The South Zanesville Fire Department received two grants this week.



The South Zanesville Fire Department will have a new tool at their disposal when responding to cardiac arrest situations. The fire department received a grant from the Workers’ Compensation for a new LUCAS device. LUCAS is an automated device that delivers consistent chest compressions in victim of cardiac arrest.

“This will help at cardiac arrest incidents to relieve a man or a woman from doing chest compressions. We set it up and it takes care of it, and it gives our hands freedom to do something else to save a life.” South Zanesville Fire Chief, Russell Taylor said.



The South Zanesville Fire Department also received a Round Up Grant for a custom built alert system. The new system will be able to alert the entire fire station when EMS or fire calls are called in.

Fire Chief Russell Taylor spoke about why he believes receiving grants are important.

“Times are hard for people financially. This is a way for us to lead the burden off our taxpayers and our citizens. So, we’ll apply for every possible grant we can get. Sometimes we’ll get them, a lot of times we’ll get turned down.” Chief Taylor stated.



Both of these grants will help the fire department improve the quality of serving the community.