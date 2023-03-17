Ribbon cutting held at Genesis Coshocton Medical Center

Genesis HealthCare System held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday for the Genesis Coshocton Medical Center at 48439 Genesis Drive, Coshocton. The center will open to the public on Monday, April 3.

“We are excited to celebrate the completion of the Genesis Coshocton Medical Center and what it means for residents of Coshocton and surrounding counties,” said Matthew Perry, President and CEO, Genesis HealthCare System. “Throughout our history, we have been committed to meeting the healthcare needs of this community. With the new, state-of-the-art medical center, we are providing high-quality healthcare with a wide range of services to residents close to where they live and work.”

Services at the Genesis Coshocton Medical Center include:

Emergency Department open 24 hours a day, seven days a week

Outpatient Surgery

Overnight Observation Unit

Imaging such as MRIs, CT scans, X-rays, 3D mammograms and ultrasound

Laboratory services with outpatient draw center

Cardiac diagnostics such as echocardiograms, stress tests, vascular ultrasound, EKGs, Holter monitors and cardiac CT scans

Respiratory therapy, including pulmonary function tests and arterial blood gases

Physical, occupational and speech therapies

Medical offices for physician specialists: surgeons, general cardiologists, gastroenterologists, and ear, nose and throat surgeons

The 60,000 sq. ft. facility combines superior clinical information technology, advanced clinical equipment, and the latest in healthcare facility design with the best physicians, nurses, technologists and support staff. More than 200 employees, many from the Coshocton area, work at the facility.

Construction began in June 2021. The $50.8 million cost of the project was supported in part by generous gifts from the Montgomery Foundation, the Coshocton Foundation and the Genesis HealthCare Foundation.

The community is invited to join the free Family Fun Day celebration Saturday, March 18, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Those attending can tour the new medical center, enjoy refreshments and meet the staff. Entertainment for children includes face painting, a coloring station, superhero characters and clowns.