Muskingum University Shooting

NEW CONCORD, Ohio- The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is assisting Muskingum University PD on the report of a shooting near Muskingum University. Law Enforcement has one person in custody and is no longer looking for other suspects. Sheriff Matt Lutz says one victim has been transported to the hospital with no status update. There is still a heavy law enforcement presence in the New Concord Area as the investigation continues. Please report any suspicious activity to 911. We will bring you more information as it becomes available.