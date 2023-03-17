Updated on Friday March 17th, 2023, Morning:

St. Patrick’s Day: Morning Rain. Above Average & Gusty. High 51°

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Much Cooler. Low 26°

Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Below Average & Gusty. High 36°

DISCUSSION:

Rain chances will be with us in the morning and early afternoon to round out the work week today as a warm front moves through. Unfortunately, a cold front will move through shortly after, stunting our warming to only the lower fifties.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy overnight. We will be cold, with lows dropping back into the mid to upper twenties.

We will dry up for the weekend. Skies will be mostly cloudy on Saturday, and we will be much cooler. Highs will be in the mid to upper thirties on Saturday. A slight chance for flurries will be with us in the morning and afternoon.

We end the weekend on Sunday with some partly cloudy skies. Highs will top off in the mid to upper thirties again.

We start off the new work week mostly sunny on Monday. More warmth will shift back in, with our highs back into the mid to upper forties.

We warm up to the lower fifties on Tuesday along with more mostly sunny skies.

Above average temperatures will be with us again on Wednesday as highs will be in the mid to upper fifties. Skies will remain mostly sunny.

Rain chances will be with us again on Thursday. Highs will be near sixty.

Have a Great Friday!!

