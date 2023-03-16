St. Patrick’s Day Meets March Madness at The Barn

ZANESVILLE, OH – If you thought losing an hour of sleep last weekend wasn’t fun, don’t worry because there’s a lot of fun to look forward to this weekend at The Barn.



March Madness and St. Patrick’s Day will collide over the weekend at the Barn in Zanesville. The Barn will be hosting their all-weekend long St. Patrick’s Day and March Madness celebration with amazing game day specials, Irish themed foods, and giveaways.

“We’re excited about the weekend. This is always one of the best weekends down here at The Barn because we have the March Madness, all the basketball games going on, along with the St. Patrick’s Day celebration. We’re going to be celebrating all weekend.” Owner of The Barn, Jim Watson said.



Tomorrow night at 7, the Sons of Maverick will be performing and then followed by DJ Huffy at 11. The Barn will be a great place to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and enjoy the game day environment for March Madness.

“I’m excited about that basketball. I want to see how my bracket turns out. We got the bracket up. We’re going to keep track of the games throughout the weekend. Hopefully our teams will win at the end of the bracket. So, hope to see everybody head down and just have a good time.” Watson said.



Maybe with a little luck, you can win your March Madness bracket pool.