Pet of the Week: Meet Beethoven  

ZANESVILLE, OH- Roll over is just one of the trick’s you’ll be able to teach this week’s Pet of the Week Beethoven.

Beethoven is a 14-week-old Mix Breed Saint Bernard so while he is the perfect puppy now keep in mind he’s not going to stay little for long. Executive Director of the Animal Shelter Society April Cohagen Gibson said that he’s full of energy which he uses to love on kids, other dogs and even cats.

“He’s probably going to be 100 lbs. so we’re going to want him to have some land you know a nice fenced in backyard it’s what we’re looking for. He’ll do great with kids or other dogs or cats, he doesn’t have any negative attributes to him other than we have to be careful where we place him because of his size. He’s really cute now but it’s going to take a strong family to be able to deal with the puppy world so to speak.”

Gibson also said that in order to help care for animals like Beethoven, the Animal Shelter Society recently held their annual Yappy Hour Fundraiser which was one of their most successful to date.

“Before we had numbers around I think 132 people and brought in $25,000. That event with the support of our amazing community, we had over 150 people come through the doors of the Country Club to support us and our mission and we raised over $40,000 and it’s very humbling and very unbelievable that we have the support that we have for our non-profit.”

If you want adopt Beethoven or any other pet, you can visit the Animal Shelter’s website at animalsheltersociety.org.