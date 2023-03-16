Mourer Sentenced in Overdose Death

A 28-year-old Guernsey County woman received a prison sentence of 8 to 12 years Wednesday in the overdose death of 44-year-old Andy Marshall.

Shelbie Mourer previously pleaded guilty to a prosecutor’s bill of information containing one first degree felony count of involuntary manslaughter, one fifth degree felony count of trafficking drugs and one third degree felony count of tampering with evidence.

Authorities said Marshall was found in the backseat of his vehicle at Dillon State Park. According to detectives with the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office, phone records showed Marshall transferred money to Mourer for a total of $120.

Authorities said Mourer admitted to providing crack cocaine to Marshall. She and Marshall then drove to Dillon where Marshall began to overdose. Mourer admitted to packing up her belongings and leaving him behind.

After Mourer was captured, detectives continued their investigation, leading to the arrest and conviction of her dealer, Richard McCree. He will be sentenced at a later date.