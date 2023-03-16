Updated on Thursday March 16th, 2023, Evening:

Tonight: Rain after Midnight. Very Warm & Gusty. Low 44°

Friday: Rain. Above Average & Gusty. High 54°

Friday Night: Isolated Rain Chance. Mostly Cloudy. Low 27°

DISCUSSION:

Rain chances will start to be with us before midnight but will become steady after midnight. Gusty conditions will start to move in as well. Lows will only drop to the lower to mid forties.

Rain chances continue to round out the work week on Friday as a warm front moves through. Unfortunately, a cold front will move through shortly after, stunting our warming to only the lower to mid fifties.

We will dry up for the weekend. Skies will be mostly cloudy on Saturday, and we will be much cooler. Highs will be in the mid to upper thirties on Saturday.

We end the weekend on Sunday with some partly cloudy skies. Highs will top off in the mid to upper thirties again.

We start off the new work week mostly sunny on Monday. More warmth will shift back in, with our highs back into the mid to upper forties.

We warm up to the lower fifties on Tuesday along with more mostly sunny skies.

Above average temperatures will be with us again on Wednesday as highs will be in the mid to upper fifties. Skies will remain mostly sunny.

Have a Great Thursday Evening!!

